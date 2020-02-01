Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.44).

Several analysts recently commented on AGK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

AGK stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 814.47. Aggreko has a 52 week low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 881 ($11.59).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

