Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,831. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.