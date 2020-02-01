Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,831. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply