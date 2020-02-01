Agrello 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231,977.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Agrello token can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. During the last week, Agrello has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $3.78 million and $231,977.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.