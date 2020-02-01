Agrocoin (AGRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Agrocoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Agrocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $141,391.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Agrocoin

Agrocoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

