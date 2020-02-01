AidCoin (AID) Hits Market Cap of $457,872.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $457,872.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.