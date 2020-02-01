Aladdin (ADN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.62 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, BitForex, CoinBene and BITKER. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01949581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.04037434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00785125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00693613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,339,422,647 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

