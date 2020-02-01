AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.26% of AlarmCom worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AlarmCom by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AlarmCom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in AlarmCom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $43.93 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

