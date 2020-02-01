ALIS (ALIS) Trading Up 51.9% This Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ALIS has a market cap of $1.30 million and $64.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ALIS has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

