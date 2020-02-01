Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 607,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,244. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. Allegion has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

