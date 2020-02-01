Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

