Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. 1,058,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

