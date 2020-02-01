Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

ALLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 637,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.