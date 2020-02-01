Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $461.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.10 million and the highest is $466.74 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $538.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $9,072,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $6,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.