ALLUVA Market Capitalization Reaches $92,097.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $92,097.00 and $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

