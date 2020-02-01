Almeela (KZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $876.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Almeela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a market capitalization of $355,742.00 and $876.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020905 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

