Alpha Coin Achieves Market Cap of $9,286.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $9,286.00 and approximately $14,581.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000554 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

