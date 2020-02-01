Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $9,315.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $9,315.00 and $14,608.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

