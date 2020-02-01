Alpha Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $163.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $447,087.00 and $163.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

