Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,482.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. 2,173,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,402.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

