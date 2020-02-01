Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 202.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

