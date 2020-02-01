Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.77

News headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,275.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

