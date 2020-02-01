Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.77

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,432.78. 2,173,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,275.98. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

