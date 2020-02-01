ALQO (XLQ) Tops One Day Volume of $7,803.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ALQO coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, ALQO has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $922,375.00 and $7,803.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016138 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. The official website for ALQO is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.