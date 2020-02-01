Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Altagas alerts:

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$735,337.28.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded down C$0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 987,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.54.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$998.54 million. Analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.