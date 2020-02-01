Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

