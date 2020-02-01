Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. 11,790,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

