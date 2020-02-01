Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.24. 61,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,105. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.