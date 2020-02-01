AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.