Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,960.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $513,960.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gatecoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

