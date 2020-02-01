AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Cfra cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 927,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 476,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

