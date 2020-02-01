American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.58.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. American Electric Power has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $104.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

