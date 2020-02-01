American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. 3,522,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.