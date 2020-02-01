American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get American International Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. American International Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.