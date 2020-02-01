American Investment Services Inc. Sells 41,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,364,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,651,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 30,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

