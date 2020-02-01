American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOBC shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.36. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

