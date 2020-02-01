American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. American States Water makes up about 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock worth $114,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

