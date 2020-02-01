Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $165.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.