Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.94. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $40.19. 379,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 431,618 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,373,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

