AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 344.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,829,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.62.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.