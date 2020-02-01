AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 640.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

