AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of AMETEK worth $54,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.62.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.