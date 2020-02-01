AMO Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $180,105.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,638,938,536 tokens. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

