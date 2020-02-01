Amon (AMN) Market Capitalization Tops $700,160.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $700,160.00 and approximately $2,937.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

