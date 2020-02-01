AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Tops $597,808.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One AmonD token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. In the last week, AmonD has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $597,808.00 and approximately $29,417.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, BitMart and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

