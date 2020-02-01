Amoveo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Amoveo has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $42.19 or 0.00451225 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $22.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

