Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Amphenol news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,754,000 after buying an additional 449,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $99.47. 1,553,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,257. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

