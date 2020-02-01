Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $99.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

