Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100,274.00

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $100,274.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010925 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,817,084 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

