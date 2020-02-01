Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.87 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after acquiring an additional 740,321 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,799,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,596,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

