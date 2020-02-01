Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $251.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.87 million. RPC posted sales of $334.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.40 million to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $904.50 million to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of RPC by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of RPC by 770.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2,512.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,585 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.21. RPC has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.